Major Accolade for Patient Zero Podcast

New Hampshire Public Radio's podcast about one of the most enigmatic diseases of the 21st century – Lyme disease - is cited by Apple Podcasts as one of the Best Listens of 2019. Apple Podcasts compiles an annual list of “standout shows” that represent the best in audio storytelling for the year. Under the category “More Shows We Loved”, the NHPR podcast Patient Zero was named in the company of 30 for 30 Podcasts from ESPN, Moonrise from The Washington Post, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca from CBS News. Other public media podcasts on the list included White Lies from NPR and The Big One from KPCC/Southern California Public Radio.

Patient Zero – released in August this year – is a deep dive into the history and the mystery surrounding Lyme disease, one of the fastest growing epidemics of our time.

Patient Zero host Taylor Quimby had his own bout with Lyme disease in the summer of 2017, an experience that sent him searching for answers as he turned from reporter to disease detective. Quimby’s research led him into the world of epidemiology, tracking the complex ecosystem in which Lyme disease thrives, as he sought to understand why the disease is so hard to understand and hard to treat.

Interspersing personal stories with in-depth reporting, Patient Zero explores what the Lyme epidemic tells us about our changing society, history, culture, and climate.

