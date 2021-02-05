Lucy Cooke: How Did Slowness Become The Sloth's Secret To Survival?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode It Takes Time

It's easy to see why sloths have become icons of laziness. But zoologist Lucy Cooke says behind their leisurely pace is a marvelous evolutionary advantage that is the secret to their survival.

About Lucy Cooke

Lucy Cooke is a zoologist, National Geographic Explorer, and founder of the Sloth Appreciation Society — an organization that promotes a deeper understanding of the sloths' slow lifestyle. She is also the author of A Little Book Of Sloth, Life In The Sloth Lane, and The Truth About Animals, which was shortlisted for the Royal Society prize and the AAAS young adult science prize.

As a documentary producer, Cooke worked on the docuseries Meet The Sloths for Animal Planet. Her hosting credits include National Geographic's Freaks And Creeps, as well as the natural history programs Nature's Boldest Thieves and Animals Unexpected on the BBC.

Cooke received her master's degree in zoology from New College at Oxford University.



TENILLE: My name is Tenille (ph). I'm from Hampton Roads, Va.

NICOLE: My name's Nicole (ph), and I live in Savannah, Ga.

ELENA: Hi, my name is Elena (ph). I am from Chicago, Ill.

MANOUSH ZOMORODI, HOST:

So in the spirit of today's episode, we wanted to take some time to hear from you, dear listeners.

HANNA TRAN: Hi, my name is Hanna Tran (ph).

ELIZABETH WOOD: This is Elizabeth Wood (ph).

OTTILIA: My name's Ottilia (ph).

ZOMORODI: Because we have all had to rethink how we pace ourselves over the past year.

WOOD: Every school week seems to be incredibly long, like maybe a century.

OTTILIA: I used to think a 60-second plank was the longest, most miserable thing in the world.

ELENA: No way to measure the progress of my day, nothing to accomplish, no finish line.

TENILLE: I would sit at my desk in class and ask myself, how is it only 11 a.m.? But now I'm always asking myself, how is it already 11 a.m.?

TRAN: I wake up, see the same people, do mostly the same things, go to bed, repeat. I feel like I'm trapped in the movie "Groundhog Day."

NICOLE: I'm finding myself more and more committed to the idea of preserving my time for self-care and for exploring my hobbies and passions. So if anything, this past year has put into perspective how fleeting, fragile and meaningful our time truly is. And I know that for myself moving forward, I want to do all I can to honor that time as much as possible.

ELENA: I finished recording this audio, so going to go check that box off my list (laughter). Thanks.

ZOMORODI: Those were just a few of your thoughts on rethinking your relationship to time. For more listener reflections, check out our podcast. And thank you so much to all of you who sent us your messages. And as always, thank you for listening to our show this week on It Takes Time. To learn more about the people who were on today's show, go to ted.npr.org. To see hundreds more TED Talks, check out ted.com or the TED app.

