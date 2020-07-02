Loudon Case Marks First Mosquito-Borne Illness In N.H. This Year

New Hampshire is reporting its first case of mosquito-borne illness for 2020. A Loudon resident was hospitalized and is now recovering from Jamestown Canyon Virus.

State officials said they're putting Loudon on high alert for potential transmission from infected mosquitoes. Surrounding towns are at a moderate risk level.

Most cases of the disease, also known as JCV, are mild. But it can cause neurological symptoms that can be severe or at times fatal.

The virus was first identified in New Hampshire in 2013. There have been 10 cases since.

State health officials say people should stay vigilant for this and other vector-borne illnesses throughout summer, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When people are out of their homes, they should continue to take steps to not only protect themselves and others from COVID-19, but also protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites," state epidemiologist Ben Chan said in a statement.

More prevention guidelines are at the Department of Health and Human Services website.