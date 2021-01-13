LIVE: House Expected to Vote To Impeach Trump Over Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House of Representatives is debating an article of impeachment today against President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The article charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

New Hampshire Public Radio is airing special live coverage of the proceedings. Listen on the radio, online at NHPR.org, or streaming on NHPR's mobile apps.

Sign up to get Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter, delivered to your inbox.

Watch the debate and vote live below - and scroll down for more headines from NPR and NHPR:

Security Heightened at U.S. Capitol

As the House debated impeaching President Trump, security was heightened Wednesday all around the Capitol, with barricades set several blocks from the Capitol building and law enforcement and national guard officials checking badges for anyone to enter the perimeter even by foot.

Many vehicles were turned away in lines of snaking traffic around the Capitol complex. The Capitol itself is blanketed with extra layers of law enforcement personnel and extra checks for security. U.S. Capitol Police took extra steps screening bags and individuals entering the building, taking closer look at badges and asking more questions.

National Guard personnel were stationed in the Capitol Visitor Center for several hours overnight, with hundreds of them sleeping in the Congressional Visitors Center early in the morning. READ MORE

Republicans Lash Out At New Security Measures

Several Republican members of Congress grew angry on Tuesday over new security systems implemented at the Capitol. The safety measures, which included metal detectors and physical pat-downs in some instances, were introduced in the wake of the deadly insurrection at the complex last week.

"You are creating a problem you do not understand the ramifications of," Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack was heard yelling at police who were conducting the check, according to a press pool report.

He warned that the security check was going to create chaos during busy hours on the floor when members of Congress were streaming through to vote. READ MORE

Shaheen: Impeachment Process Should Move Forward

U.S. House lawmakers have introduced one article of impeachment, charging that President Trump is guilty of “inciting an insurrection.” That vote may take place tomorrow, while discussion around encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment will begin in the House tonight. If the House votes to impeach the president for a second time, the Senate would then have to convict in order to force him from office.

NHPR's Peter Biello spoke with New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who says she supports impeachment and removal, citing last week’s events at the U.S. Capitol, concerns around international relations, and the loss of benefits afforded to former presidents as reasons to go forward with the process. READ MORE