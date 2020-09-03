Live From Home: Pandemic Mental Health & Self-Care

In the fourth and final event in our Live From Home series, The Exchange talked with three mental health specialists about how the pandemic and other stressors of 2020 are impacting our mental health in the every day, and in the long term. We talked about how existing trauma may be exacerbated, and the ways in which people can cope and build resiliency.
Scroll down to listen to the broadcast version of the show, or watch the video of the full program.
If you or someone you know is experiencing distress or contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the N.H. Domestic Violence Hotline at 866-644-3574.
Air date: Thursday, September 3, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Nicole Sublette - Licensed clinical mental health counselor.
- Linda Douglas - Trauma informed services specialist at the N.H. Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
- Dr. Margaret Laneri - Lt. Col., U.S. Army (ret.) Certified executive coach and licensed psychologist. She works with Camp Resilience, which leads retreats for veterans to help maintain their physical, psychological and emotional wellbeing.