Live From Home: Pandemic Mental Health & Self-Care

In the fourth and final event in our Live From Home series, The Exchange talked with three mental health specialists about how the pandemic and other stressors of 2020 are impacting our mental health in the every day, and in the long term. We talked about how existing trauma may be exacerbated, and the ways in which people can cope and build resiliency.

If you or someone you know is experiencing distress or contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the N.H. Domestic Violence Hotline at 866-644-3574.

Air date: Thursday, September 3, 2020.

GUESTS: