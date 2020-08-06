 Live From Home: How Has The Pandemic Changed Your Personal Financial Stability? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

Live From Home: How Has The Pandemic Changed Your Personal Financial Stability?

By The Exchange 26 minutes ago

In our second virtual event for The Exchange: Live From Home, we talked with economists about how our personal financial stability has changed in the short term... and what that means for the long term health of our economy.

This is the second of four virtual events as part of "The Exchange Live From Home." It happened live on Tuesday, August 4th at 7 p.m. Find information about other events here

Air date: Thursday, August 6, 2020. 

GUESTS:

  • Diana Elliott- Principal research associate in the Center on Labor, Human Services, and Population at the Urban Institute. Her work focuses on families’ financial security and economic mobility and the programs and policies that support them, including housing affordability, apprenticeships, and financial empowerment. 
  • Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research in Laconia. 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
NHPR Events

Housing Assistance Program Slow To Deliver Aid To Struggling Tenants

By Ethan Dewitt - Concord Monitor Aug 3, 2020
SHANE ADAMS VIA FLICKR/CC - HTTP://OW.LY/OJ5PE

As New Hampshire housing advocates fret over a potential flood of evictions next month, a key state aid program for tenants has been slow to roll out.

New Hampshire’s Housing Relief Program, launched June 30, is a $35 million program meant to help assist tenants who are no longer protected by an eviction moratorium as of July 1.

But a month later, the program is still working its way through hundreds of applications and relatively few awards.

Eviction Cases On The Rise In New Hampshire

By Shehzil Zahid Jul 14, 2020
Shane Adams via Flickr/CC - http://ow.ly/OJ5Pe

The New Hampshire Judicial Branch has released  court filings related to landlords and tenants. The data, released weekly, shows that eviction cases are on rise in New Hampshire since the state's coronavirus-related ban on evictions ended on July 1.