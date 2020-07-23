Live From Home: Go Out Or Stay In? Mask Or No Mask? Decision-Making In The "New Normal" Of COVID-19

Now that everyday activities, like traveling, going to the grocery store, or spending time in public spaces, carry the additional risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, we talk about how we perceieve these risks and make decisions about them... and how personal experience, demographics, and politics play into our choices about safety.
This is the first of four virtual events as part of "The Exchange Live From Home." It happened live on Tuesday, July 21st at 7 p.m. Find information about other events here.
Air date: Thursday, July 23, 2020
- Dr. Lisa Adams - Associate Dean for Global Health at Dartmouth, and Director of Dartmouth's Center for Global Health Equity.
- David Ropeik - Former Harvard instructor and author of How Risky Is It, Really? Why Our Fears Don't Always Match The Facts.