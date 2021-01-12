 Listen, Watch Live: House to Debate, Vote On 25th Amendment Against Trump | New Hampshire Public Radio

Listen, Watch Live: House to Debate, Vote On 25th Amendment Against Trump

By Editor 35 minutes ago
  • U.S. House
    The U.S. House will debate use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump after Trump extremists stormed Capitol HIll.
    House.gov

The U.S. House of Representatives is taking up a resolution that would call on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and take over President Trump's duties.

The effort comes as the House is also pursuing a second impeachment against the president over the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. 

NHPR will broadcast live coverage from NPR starting at 6 p.m., and coverage will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Watch the House proceedings live below; the debate on rules is expected Tuesday evening, Jan. 12:

