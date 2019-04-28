Listen: R.E.M. on Mountain Stage

R.E.M. performs "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" live on Mountain Stage

R.E.M. made their historic visit to Mountain Stage 28 years ago this week. The appearance was just one of three shows scheduled to promote their upcoming release "Out of Time." The other appearances included in the media tour were "Saturday Night Live" and MTV's "Unplugged."

The anniversary is all the reason we need to revisit their performance of "It's The End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. on April 28th, 1991.

R.E.M.'s full Mountain Stage set was re-released in 2016 on the 25th anniversary edition of "Out of Time."

