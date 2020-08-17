Listen Live: Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is going to be unlike any before with a completely virtual program. The event runs Monday through Thursday and culminates in the nomination of Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Monday night's highlights include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran against Biden in the primaries, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

NPR is hosting live special coverage of the event, which you can hear on many public radio stations and stream on this page beginning at 9 p.m. ET each night.

Read the schedule here.

Follow live updates and analysis through the week, and watch live video of the event, at NPR.org/conventions.

