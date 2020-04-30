Listen: Hot Club of Cowtown Have Our Song of the Week

This week on Mountain Stage we look back to another classic episode from 2010, this time featuring live performances from Cake, Hayes Carll, Old 97s and Hot Club of Cowtown. Tune in on one of these public radio stations starting this Friday, May 1.



Hot Club of Cowtown - “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby” live on Mountain Stage, 2010

When they appeared in 2010, Texas trio Hot Club of Cowtown were touring in support of their excellent Texas swing album What Makes Bob Holler? This tribute to the pioneer of Western Swing Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys found the band covering classics like “Stay a Little Longer” and “Faded Love.” Our Song of the Week, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby” appears on their 2003 album Continental Stomp.

Hot Club of Cowtown joined us earlier this year with songs from their latest The Finest Hour. A live album recorded in Minneapolis, The Finest Hour is filled with a “glorious array of music on the radio across the United States in 1945 at the end of WWII and celebrates artists from Bing Crosby to Billie Holiday, Bob Wills to Doris Day.”

You’ll also hear an interactive set from alt-rockers Cake, a band set from Hayes Carll, and a predictably raucous set from country-rockers Old 97s. Check out the playlist and find out where you can hear the show on one of these public radio stations and enjoy the sound of audience applause that we’re all admittedly missing right about now.

