Legislators Take Up Boat Ramps, Swimming and Invasive Species Bills

By 3 hours ago

N.H. senators are considering a number of bills regarding the environment and access to public waters Tuesday at the State House.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

State legislators will vote in committee Tuesday on a handful of bills expanding recreational access and funding for public waters.

One bill up for a vote in the House Fish & Game committee would set up a pilot program to allow swimming at five water bodies with public boat ramps.

The proposal stems from a debate over one such pond in Ossipee, where residents want to swim alongside non-motorized boats.

Legislators will also vote on a bill that would require state agencies to plan a new boat launch and parking for Hilton Park on Great Bay in Dover.

Both these bills have passed the Senate.

A Senate committee is also taking public input Tuesday on some related bills that have already passed the House.

One would require boat ramps to offer new tools for cleaning pollution and invasive species off vessels, and require boat owners to use them.

Another bill would increase a range of fees on wetland and shore land development to help sustain state permitting programs.

Tags: 
Environment
State House

Related Content

As N.H.'s Bear Challenges Persist, Officials Home In On A Different Target: Trash

By Apr 16, 2019
Britta Greene / New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire wildlife officials have the same message every spring when it comes to bears.

Bring in bird feeders, they say, get chickens inside some kind of bear-proof enclosure and make sure trash is stored away.

But the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has been running into a very human problem: apathy. 

Something Wild: Why Are Peepers So Loud?

By , & Mar 29, 2019
Courtesy batwrangler via Flickr/Creative Commons.

It’s an unmistakable sound. One that elicits memories, sights and scents of events long ago. It recalls the joy of youth, the possibility of a spring evening. But it can also incite insomnia and the blind rage that accompanies it.

Wind, Footsteps, White Snow: Spending The Night At Mount Washington's Harvard Cabin

By Mar 22, 2019
Sean Hurley

If you’re looking to sleep overnight on Mount Washington in the winter you have two choices.  You can stay at the Hermit Lake Shelters near Tuckerman Ravine - or you can stay at the go-to-spot for winter climbers - Harvard Cabin near the base of Huntington Ravine. But, as NHPR's Sean Hurley learned when he recently spent a night at Harvard Cabin, the pleasures of those winter days are matched by their dangers - and the responsibilities of the two mountain caretakers go beyond simply keeping track of guests.

Wind. Footsteps. White snow.