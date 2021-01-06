The Washington Post obtained a recording of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president pressed Raffensperger to “find” 11,870 votes marked for him. 11,870 votes is exactly what it would take to reverse Trump’s presidential election loss in Georgia.



The president also threatened Raffensperger with vague references to legal consequences if he doesn’t doctor the vote. And now, legal experts say the president could be in trouble.

Raffensperger and his staff spent much of the call explaining to the president that his assertions of voter fraud are based on conspiracy theories. The recording was released right before the conclusion of the Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia, two races which will determine control of the Senate.

Could there be any consequences for the president? How have powerful Republicans responded? Could President Trump’s phone call affect the outcome of these runoff elections?

