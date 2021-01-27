 The Legacy of Christa McAuliffe and N.H. Space Education | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

The Legacy of Christa McAuliffe and N.H. Space Education

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • In this 1985 file photo, high school teacher Christa McAuliffe rides with her children in a parade down Main Street in Concord. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
The Challenger disaster occurred 35 years ago, and while we mourn the entire crew, in New Hampshire the anniversary is especially poignant as we mourn the loss of Concord teacher Christa McAuliffe. We consider how her legacy has inspired a new generation of educators and a new era in space exploration. We shine a light on projects at the state’s universities and colleges that are helping NASA and expanding our knowledge of space. 

Airdate: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

GUESTS:

  • Phil Browne - former Concord science teacher who co-founded the educational programs Forest Watch and SOS - Success on STEAM, inspired by Christa McAuliffe, his friend and colleague.
  • Nicole Gugliucci - assistant professor of physics at Saint Anselm College.  
  • Noe’ Lugaz - research associate professor of physics, University of New Hampshire Space Science Center. 
  • Kristina A. Lynch - professor of physics and astronomy, Dartmouth College.
  • Nathan Schwadron - professor of physics, University of New Hampshire Space Science Center.  

 

Christa McAuliffe
Challenger explosion
NASA

Christa McAuliffe Coin Now Law, Benefits FIRST Robotics

By Staff & Wire Report Oct 9, 2019
NASA

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago.

The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program.

The Treasury is directed to mint and issue up to 350,000 of the $1 silver coins.

The design shall bear an image and McAuliffe's name on one side, and a design on the other side that depicts McAuliffe's legacy as a teacher.

30 Years Ago, Challenger Disaster Devastated New Hampshire and the Nation

By & Jan 28, 2016

Thursday marks 30 years since the break-up of the space shuttle Challenger, which claimed the life of Concord High School teacher Christa McAuliffe.

She was among the seven crew members on board who were killed.

McAuliffe had been selected from more than 11,000 applicants to be the first participant in the NASA Teacher in Space Project.

Jim Van Dongen was news director for New Hampshire Public Radio at the time, filing reports from Cape Canaveral for the station.

He now works as an adjunct professor of English at New Hampshire Technical Institute.