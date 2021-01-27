The Legacy of Christa McAuliffe and N.H. Space Education

The Challenger disaster occurred 35 years ago, and while we mourn the entire crew, in New Hampshire the anniversary is especially poignant as we mourn the loss of Concord teacher Christa McAuliffe. We consider how her legacy has inspired a new generation of educators and a new era in space exploration. We shine a light on projects at the state’s universities and colleges that are helping NASA and expanding our knowledge of space.
Airdate: Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
GUESTS:
- Phil Browne - former Concord science teacher who co-founded the educational programs Forest Watch and SOS - Success on STEAM, inspired by Christa McAuliffe, his friend and colleague.
- Nicole Gugliucci - assistant professor of physics at Saint Anselm College.
- Noe’ Lugaz - research associate professor of physics, University of New Hampshire Space Science Center.
- Kristina A. Lynch - professor of physics and astronomy, Dartmouth College.
- Nathan Schwadron - professor of physics, University of New Hampshire Space Science Center.