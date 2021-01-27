The Legacy of Christa McAuliffe and N.H. Space Education

President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin to honor Christa McAuliffe, the Concord High School teacher who died in the space shuttle Challenger disaster 33 years ago.

The bill calls for the creation of a $1 coin to raise money for the FIRST Robotics program.

The Treasury is directed to mint and issue up to 350,000 of the $1 silver coins.

The design shall bear an image and McAuliffe's name on one side, and a design on the other side that depicts McAuliffe's legacy as a teacher.