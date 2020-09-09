The Latest On The Wildfires In The West

Extreme fire, smoke and heat continue to ravage the West. Over 2 million acres have burned in California so far, and in Oregon and Washington, nearly 250,000 homes are without power.

Journalist Emily Atkin outlined the weather’s connection to climate change in her newsletter, HEATED:



In Fresno County, the Creek Fire has forced evacuations. US Forest Service Supervisor Dean Gould called that fire the “most aggressive of any” the area had experienced, according to CNN.

We head to the San Joaquin Valley to hear the latest on what’s happening.

