The Exchange

Laid-Back Hiking

By The Exchange 2 hours ago
    Lyndsey Vaillancourt on a multi-generational family hike.

With temperatures warming up, you may be itching to get outside. But where to go and how to get started - especially with kids? New Hampshire is blessed with plenty of hiking trails, especially in the White Mountains, as well as networks of trails around its cities and towns. We discover favorite trails and uncover some new discoveries, and discuss how to keep it fun for everyone involved.

  

 The Trailfinder website  is a free online tool to that allows you to search and display information and maps for over 300 trail networks across New Hampshire and Vermont.    NHPR's Sean Hurley reported on some Magnificently Easy, Family-Friendly Walks in the state. He also muses about hikes with his son, Sam, in the White Mountains.

Hiking
outdoor recreation

Magnificently Easy - 10 Family-Friendly Walks in N.H.

By Jul 31, 2014
Sean Hurley

There's no shortage of advice if you want to hike the rugged trails of the White Mountains. But there aren't many guides for those interested in the gentler, family friendly paths that cut through our forests. NHPR's Sean Hurley recently took a walk in the woods with New Hampshire trail expert Steve Smith to compile a list of 10 magnificent - and magnificently easy - wilderness walks.

Mt. Major Becomes N.H.'s First 'Hot Spot' For Low-Impact Hiker Training

By Mar 11, 2019
Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests

Local forest stewards will get trained this summer on how to help hikers enjoy Mount Major more – without leaving as much behind.

The popular hiking spot in the Lakes Region was one of fewer than 20 hiking spots chosen nationwide to be the focus of training from the Leave No Trace program.

Leave No Trace: Finding Balance in Outdoor Ethics

By The Exchange Mar 7, 2019

New Hampshire's mountains attract visitors year-round, and avid hikers are the among the biggest ambassadors of Leave No Trace, a set of principles and best practices for sharing and conserving wilderness areas. But while most people agree on the broad strokes, sorting out the details can be an emotional and argumentative affair.  The Outside/In podcast team joins us to discuss outdoor ethics and how we enjoy nature.

The Pull of N.H.'s 4,000-Footers

By The Exchange Nov 8, 2018
walknboston / Flickr/cc

There are 48 New Hampshire peaks over 4000 feet, drawing hikers from all over.  The  official Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Four Thousand Footer Club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the less known sections of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. For most hikers, it's about the experience and the view, but for some, it's that and more: peak-bagging to complete "the List", or the much tougher "Grid".  We explain the terms and hear tales of those drawn to N.H.'s 48.