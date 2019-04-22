Laid-Back Hiking

With temperatures warming up, you may be itching to get outside. But where to go and how to get started - especially with kids? New Hampshire is blessed with plenty of hiking trails, especially in the White Mountains, as well as networks of trails around its cities and towns. We discover favorite trails and uncover some new discoveries, and discuss how to keep it fun for everyone involved.



The Trailfinder website is a free online tool to that allows you to search and display information and maps for over 300 trail networks across New Hampshire and Vermont. NHPR's Sean Hurley reported on some Magnificently Easy, Family-Friendly Walks in the state. He also muses about hikes with his son, Sam, in the White Mountains.