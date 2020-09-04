 Labor Day Weekend Forecast Calls For Sunshine, Warm Temps | New Hampshire Public Radio

Labor Day Weekend Forecast Calls For Sunshine, Warm Temps

By 1 hour ago

The Labor Day weekend forecast calls for sunny and warm weather across New Hampshire.

National Weather Service meteorologists report Friday's sunshine should stick around through the state primary election on Tuesday. It's a good sign for those celebrating the unofficial end to summer, but tough news for a state experiencing worsening drought conditions.

Snapshot of this weekend: 

  • Saturday, sunny with highs in the upper 70s
  • Sunday, mostly sunny, with highs near 80
  • Monday, sunny, highs into low 80s

About The Labor Day Holiday

Labor Day was first celebrated in the U.S. in 1885-1886. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September as a legal holiday dedicated to "the social and economic achievements of American workers," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Labor Day
Weather
Labor Day Weekend

