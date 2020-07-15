 Kuster Backs New Effort To Add PFAS Package To Defense Spending Bill | New Hampshire Public Radio

Kuster Backs New Effort To Add PFAS Package To Defense Spending Bill

By 58 minutes ago

Credit wikimedia commons

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is co-sponsoring a new plan to add toxic PFAS chemical standards to the next federal defense spending bill.

The amendment mirrors a bill that passed the House earlier this year. Speaking on a press call Tuesday, Kuster said that bill has stalled in the Senate.

“We need to get this done,” Kuster said. “The health of countless Americans all across this country, in every district, is too important for us to wait any longer.”

The new amendment is to the next National Defense Authorization Act. Its bipartisan co-sponsors also represent Michigan, Florida, Delaware and Wisconsin.

The amendment, like the stalled House bill, would set up a national drinking water standard for two kinds of PFAS and give grants to affected water systems.

It would also compel more PFAS cleanup at federal toxic waste sites by listing the chemicals as hazardous substances under the law governing the Superfund program.

These provisions were struck from last fiscal year's NDAA before it went to President Trump's signature. The House then approved a separate version of them early in its session this year, before the pandemic-related shutdowns began. 

The prior NDAA carried an amendment from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen that will see the military phase out the use of PFAS-based firefighting foams by 2024.

It also included $10 million for a first-of-its-kind national health study on the chemicals. That study is currently being piloted in Portsmouth where drinking water was contaminated by PFAS used at the former Pease Air Base.

Shaheen has introduced an amendment to this fiscal year’s NDAA to offer more PFAS blood testing for military service members and their families who are or were stationed at contaminated bases.

The Environmental Working group says that list includes more than 600 military sites. The Department of Defense has previously said that about 400 installations are affected.  

Tags: 
pfas
Drinking Water
Annie Kuster
Jeanne Shaheen
Environment
Water Contamination
NH Politics

Related Content

After N.H. Advocacy, Research Finds Toxic PFAS Chemicals In Firefighters' Gear

By Jun 25, 2020
stock photo

A new study, commissioned by advocates in New Hampshire, shows that most firefighters’ protective gear is treated extensively with toxic PFAS chemicals.  

Scientists at the University of Notre Dame picked up the issue, with funding from the National Science Foundation and the firefighter-focused Last Call Foundation, after a request by a Granite State couple.

Kuster Says New Economic Relief Bill Will Be Lifeline for Some Small Businesses

By Apr 24, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday that provides $484 billion in relief to employers and states facing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill received broad support in both the House and Senate. NHPR's Peter Biello spoke earlier today with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who explained why she decided to support this new legislation.

N.H. Delegation Says Defense Bill Marks PFAS Progress Despite Losing Key Provisions

By Dec 10, 2019
Pease AFB

A major defense spending package will not include two key regulations for toxic PFAS chemicals – which have polluted water across New Hampshire.

The National Defense Authorization Act, set for final votes this week, does carry other provisions that New Hampshire's congressional delegation supported, including a plan to give 12 weeks of paid parental leave to federal employees.

The spending plan also says the military must phase out use of PFAS-based firefighting foam, which has contaminated drinking water at hundreds of sites including the former Pease Air Force Base.

CDC Now Recruiting for 'Pease Study' on Health Effects of PFAS in Drinking Water

By Oct 25, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Federal researchers are now recruiting for a first-of-its-kind health study on PFAS chemical exposure in drinking water at Pease International Tradeport. 

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control gave an overview of what they're calling "the Pease study" in Portsmouth last night, with at least 150 residents in attendance.