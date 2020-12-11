Kathleen Day: What Can The 1929 Crash Teach Us About The 2020's Economic Crisis?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode A Century Of Money.

Recessions and financial crises are woven into America's history. Kathleen Day takes us back to the Great Depression to explore what caused it and how it shaped the future of finance in the U.S.

About Kathleen Day

Kathleen Day is a business journalist, author, and full-time lecturer at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. Her specialty is in financial crises and how they spread; in corporate governance; and in business communication. She has reported for the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and USA Today.

Previously, Day taught at Georgetown University's graduate program in real estate. She is the author of Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street, and S&L Hell: The People and Politics Behind the $1 Trillion Savings-and-Loan Crisis.

She received her MBA in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business, and her master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

