 "On Juneteenth" with Historian Annette Gordon-Reed | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

"On Juneteenth" with Historian Annette Gordon-Reed

By The Exchange 56 minutes ago
  • Two women and a man in a decorated carriage. Photograph by George McCuistion of Juneteenth celebrations in in Corpus Christi, Texas, 1913.
    Two women and a man in a decorated carriage. Photograph by George McCuistion of Juneteenth celebrations in in Corpus Christi, Texas, 1913.

Although Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, the Civil War  prevented it being enacted in much of the South. Emancipation Day, now known as Juneteenth, commemorates June 19, 1865, when around 250,000 enslaved people were declared free in Texas. NHPR's Peter Biello talks with historian Annette Gordon-Reed, whose book, On Juneteenth, gives a view of the country’s road to Juneteenth, recounting both its origins in Texas and episodes from her life growing up in Texas. In 1965, she was the first child to integrate her town’s all-white schools. Juneteenth became a N.H. state holiday in 2019.

Airdate: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

GUEST:  

  • Annette Gordon-Reed - author of On Juneteenth. She is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard. Gordon-Reed won the Pulitzer Prize in History in 2009 and the National Book Award in 2008, for The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family. A historian and legal scholar, her work has reframed the historical dialogue about slavery and enslaved peoples in the United States by enhancing America’s understanding of race in the Colonial era. 
Tags: 
juneteenth
Black History

Related Content

Conversations About Race With Young Children

By The Exchange Jun 22, 2020

As books about systemic racism rise to the top of best seller lists, and calls for action against  oppression and daily microaggressions dominate social media, we talk about the effective ways to have conversations with children about race, and how those conversations look different based on a child's own race and personal background. 

Air date: Monday, June 22, 2020.

Unsung: Harriet Wilson

By Aug 13, 2019

In 1859, a Mrs. H.E. Wilson published a novel at her own expense. The book told the story of a biracial girl named Frado who was abandoned by her mother to be raised by a prominent family in a New Hampshire town famous for its abolitionist activities.

The novel didn’t sell well - likely less than 100 copies - and the book as well as its author fell into obscurity.

Re-examining American History & American Icons

By The Exchange Jun 28, 2020

How well do you really know George Washington? If you’re picturing wooden teeth and a cherry tree, you will want to tune in for a conversation with historians Alexis Coe and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. Their work challenges conventional wisdom about this founding father and the runaway slave he pursued to Portsmouth, N.H. Recent topplings of Confederate statues have prompted a national conversation about other American leaders who were not a part of the Confederacy but who owned slaves, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. NHPR Reporter Casey McDermott hosts.

Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020