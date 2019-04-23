Judge to Reconsider Home of Late Grandfather in Boater Case

A New Hampshire probate judge is going to reconsider whether he has jurisdiction over the estate of the millionaire grandfather of a Vermont man accused by relatives of shooting him to death in Connecticut in 2013.

Earlier this month Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, argued in court documents that the estate of his grandfather John Chakalos was limited to one-half interest of a New Hampshire condominium. Carman argues his grandfather was a Connecticut resident. A similar request was denied last year.

Carman denies allegations that he killed his grandfather and was responsible for his mother's presumed death in 2016, when she disappeared during an ocean fishing trip.

Carman's aunts are suing him in New Hampshire probate court to prevent him from inheriting any of the $42 million Chakalos left them and Carman's mother.

 

Nathan Carman

