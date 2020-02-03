Judge Declines SEA President's Request To Dismiss Harassment Suit

By 8 hours ago

Credit Courtesy of S.E.A.

A federal judge says a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against the president of one of the state’s largest unions can proceed.

The suit, brought by Maddisun Barrows, a former State Employees Association employee, accuses Richard Gulla of sexual harassment and gender discrimination, and alleges the SEA failed to stop his behavior. 

Gulla denies the accusations.

Barrows worked at the union between 2013 and 2017. During that time, Gulla “viewed her as a physical object,” according to Barrows' complaint.

She alleges there was a “general sentiment among staff that Gulla did not respect Ms. Barrows because she was a young female.”

Barrows alleges that Gulla, who was elected union president in 2014, made “so many sexually inappropriate jokes and references to every female person in the office, that it is impossible to identify all the specific instances.”

One specific example cited by Barrows in her complaint is Gulla’s habit of replying “woof” whenever she wished him a good morning.

Gulla told the court that he used “woof” to greet both men and women and that it had no sexual connotation. He says that when it was brought to his attention that people were uncomfortable with the dog barking noise, “he immediately stopped using the expression and has not used it for years.” 

Barrows was ultimately fired from the SEA, though the parties provided the court with two different versions of the events that led to her termination. 

Last week, a federal judge declined to dismiss Barrows’ complaint. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for later this month.

Lawyers for both Barrows and Gulla declined to comment on the suit.

Tags: 
richard gulla
sexual harrassment
Workplace

Related Content

Liquor Commission Seeks to Ban Union President From Entering State Liquor Stores

By Jul 13, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is seeking to ban the president of one of the state’s largest labor unions from entering any state liquor store for the next six months.

The effort is an escalation in an ongoing dispute between the state agency and some of its workers over the proper handling of large all-cash transactions and allegations of bootlegging.

Lawsuit Alleges Harassment, Misconduct Within Londonderry Town Offices

By Jun 15, 2018
Gavel
SalFalko, Mentus Media / Flickr Creative Commons

A former employee for the Town of Londonderry says she was the target of discrimination and harassment, and claims reports of sexual misconduct went unanswered by town officials.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court this week, the former employee, who held jobs with the town’s assessing and planning departments, alleges that she was the target of bullying and harassment by supervisors and co-workers.