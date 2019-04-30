Investigations at Dartmouth Institute End With a Demotion and a Resignation, Details Still Unclear

Elliott Fisher, former leader of the Dartmouth Institute, has lost his directorship following an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Fisher will remain on the faculty, but will no longer hold a prestigious endowed position.

The Dartmouth Institute, focused on health policy research, is closely associated with Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine.

The college also investigated TDI’s former head of strategy, Adam Keller, who has resigned, according to Dartmouth spokesperson Diana Lawrence.

Keller and Fisher were placed on paid leave last summer.

The college has not released details around the specific allegations against the two men, or the findings of its investigations.