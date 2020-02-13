Investigation Into New England College Shooting Focused On Out-Of-State Individuals

Henniker Police Chief Matthew French at a press conference in Concord.
Credit Alex McOwen/NHPR

State officials say their investigation into an off-campus shooting near New England College in Henniker is focused on individuals from out of town and out of state.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, February 9th at an off-campus party at 4 Bridge Street in Henniker, after a verbal altercation took place between some of the party’s attendees.

Merrimack Country Attorney Robin Davis says the firearm was first shown, and later discharged 2 times within the apartment, resulting in injuries to 3 individuals.

The victims were taken to the hospital and released later Sunday morning.

Davis confirmed that the injuries were all the result of the discharge of the firearm, but could not expound upon the specifics of those injuries at this time.

“What I can tell you is that they were not targeted,” says Davis. “We do not believe the discharge was intended to harm the 3 individuals that were injured.”

There were approximately 60 people in attendance at the off-campus party. Attendees included both New England College Students, as well as non-students from outside the Henniker community. 

“Thus far, the majority of those attendees have been interviewed and interviews continue,” says Davis. “Right now the investigation is focused on individuals that live out-of-town and out-of-state. So we do not believe that the town of Henniker or the campus is at risk.”

However, law enforcement continues to investigate the exact facts of the discharge of the firearm.

Henniker Police Chief Matthew French says it’s their hope that they can solve this crime in a reasonable amount of time, but until then will continue to have an increased presence both on and off campus.

French says New England College has been “tremendous” in helping with the investigation by sharing information and finding the students that need to be interviewed.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the New Hampshire State Police tip line at (603) MCU-TIPS.

