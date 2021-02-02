Related Program: All Things Considered India Has COVID-19 Vaccine Doses. But Will The Country's Population Take Them? By Lauren Frayer • 2 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 2, 2021 5:58 pm By July, India aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.4 billion people. But with COVID-19 infections already declining, some Indians don't see the need — and clinics have more doses than recipients. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.