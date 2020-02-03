Related Program: 
The Exchange

The Impact of the Iowa Caucus on 2020 N.H. Primary Campaigns

By The Exchange 2 hours ago
Monday night, Feb. 3, 2020 is caucus night in Iowa.  While the Iowa state caucus has been known to give a boost to underdog presidential campaigns, it doesn't always predict a winner.  We discuss results and issues coming out of the Iowa caucuses, how the 2020 Democratic campaigns react, and how what happens in Iowa impacts the landscape for the New Hampshire primary. Both institutions are being criticized for a lack of diversity and accessibility, and their status as "first in the nation" are being questioned.  Air date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

How the Iowa caucuses gained its position in the presidential election process:

