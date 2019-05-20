Immigrant Group Seeks Release of Activists Detained by ICE in N.H.

Immigrant rights activists in Massachusetts are calling for the release of two local organizers detained by federal immigration authorities in New Hampshire.

Cosecha Massachusetts is hosting a vigil Monday night in front of Lawrence City Hall to support residents Nelson Lopez and Heiner Nolasco.

The advocacy group says the two men were detained May 13 after the car they were riding in was stopped for speeding and local New Hampshire police turned them over to federal authorities.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said he'd comment later.

Cosecha says Lopez and Nolasco are currently being held in Dover, New Hampshire.

The organization says the two men have been active in the campaign to pass legislation allowing Massachusetts residents to apply for a driver's license, regardless of their immigration status.

 

