'Ice-Out' Declared on Lake Winnipesaukee

The southern end of Lake Winnipesaukee, as Sean Hurley and pilot maneuvered for a landing on Alton Bay (in mid-winter) in 2018.
It's another sign of spring in New Hampshire: Lake Winnipesaukee is ice-free.

Dave Emerson, of Emerson Aviation, made the declaration Wednesday morning. Emerson's family has been tasked with declaring "ice out" since 1979.

Ice Out is declared when the 230-foot MS Mount Washington, a cruise boat, can make it to every one of its ports: Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach and Meredith.

Emerson's plane was grounded by low visibility on Wednesday, so he based his ice-out declaration on an inspection at the lake's Center Harbor port.

He made his declaration at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday. As for the M/S Mount Washington, it will begin its lake cruises on May 18.

 

Landing on Ice - The Alton Bay Ice Runway is Open

By Feb 16, 2018
Sean Hurley

When NHPR’s Sean Hurley heard the Alton Bay Ice Runway opened last week, he asked a pilot friend what landing at the only official ice airport in the continental United States was like. Instead of telling Sean, that friend offered to give him a first-hand ice landing experience.

We’re 100 feet above the grey-green ice of Lake Winnipesaukee in Bob Hirshfield’s 50 year old Piper Cherokee - flying low because of unexpected turbulence – and because, according to Bob,   it’s more fun.

