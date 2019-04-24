'Ice-Out' Declared on Lake Winnipesaukee

It's another sign of spring in New Hampshire: Lake Winnipesaukee is ice-free.

Dave Emerson, of Emerson Aviation, made the declaration Wednesday morning. Emerson's family has been tasked with declaring "ice out" since 1979.

Ice Out is declared when the 230-foot MS Mount Washington, a cruise boat, can make it to every one of its ports: Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach and Meredith.

Emerson's plane was grounded by low visibility on Wednesday, so he based his ice-out declaration on an inspection at the lake's Center Harbor port.

He made his declaration at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday. As for the M/S Mount Washington, it will begin its lake cruises on May 18.