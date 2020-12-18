Huang Hung: How Has China Used Collectivism To Navigate The Pandemic?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Making Sense of 2020

For millennia, China has taught its citizens to embrace individual sacrifice for the greater good. Writer Huang Hung explains how this mindset allows the country to preserve safety during a crisis. A version of this segment was originally heard in the episode, The Greater Good?

About Huang Hung

Huang Hung is a writer, television host, and chief executive of Chinese Interactive Media Group, where she oversees publication of the fashion magazine, iLook.

Hung is a prominent figure in Chinese fashion and popular culture, with nearly 14 million followers on Weibo and another 11 million on Twitter and her blog. Often referred to as "China's Oprah Winfrey," the media executive has hosted several TV shows including Bright Talk. She has authored multiple books including the memoir, My Abnormal Life as a Publisher. In 2011, she was selected by TIME magazine as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

Hung was raised and educated between Beijing and New York—and is a citizen of both the U.S. and China. She received her bachelor's degree from Vassar college.

