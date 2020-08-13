However Schools Reopen, Sununu Says N.H. Will Not Waive Special Ed Requirements

Despite disruptions in school due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu says he will not waive requirements for special education.

Over 30,000 K-12 students in New Hampshire are legally entitled to special ed services.

In an executive order anticipated Thursday, Sununu says schools are still required to provide special education services, even if they are reopening with a remote or hybrid model.

"Will it be easy to meet the needs? No, it's not, but I think we understand we need to get out of our comfort zone and do whatever is neccessary because it is about these kids."

The state is also requiring schools to conduct individual assessments of all special ed students by the end of September.

One of the governor's executive orders back in May drew praise from special education advocates, and concern from some school districts.