 How New Hampshire's Housing Market Is Changing | New Hampshire Public Radio
How New Hampshire's Housing Market Is Changing

By The Exchange 34 minutes ago

The housing market in New Hampshire has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In some communities, people are moving in from Boston or New York City to escape the pandemic and pricing out local residents. Meanwhile, across the state, affordable rental housing continues to be in short supply. We get the latest on home ownership, rentals, and evictions. 

Air date: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. 

