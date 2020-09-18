How New Hampshire's Housing Market Is Changing

The housing market in New Hampshire has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In some communities, people are moving in from Boston or New York City to escape the pandemic and pricing out local residents. Meanwhile, across the state, affordable rental housing continues to be in short supply. We get the latest on home ownership, rentals, and evictions.

Air date: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

GUESTS:

Elissa Margolin - Director of Housing Action NH.

- Director of Housing Action NH. Russ Thibeault - President of Applied Economic Research in Laconia.

- President of Applied Economic Research in Laconia. Chris Powles - Realtor in Concord affiliated with Keller Williams.

This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan.