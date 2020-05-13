Related Program: 
The Exchange

How Do We Create Connections in an Online World?

By The Exchange 51 minutes ago
  • Jessica Hunt

In the midst of the pandemic, the importance of human relationships has become clearer than ever. We talk with people who have been thinking about how to maintain relationships and create community as we work from home and remain physically apart.  We also look at how our view of technology is evolving, and what is lost when life is online. 

 

Airdate: Thursday, May 14, 2020

 

 

GUESTS:

Catherine Price wrote in the New York Times about how to create screen-life balance when life has shifted to screens. 

Do you have "Zoom-fatigue"? Here's why.

