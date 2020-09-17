How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Crime

COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns are keeping Americans inside (for the most part). Crime across the country is falling. However, shootings and killings are on the rise.

Some pundits and analysts blame protests against police brutality and the burgeoning movement to “defund the police” for a decrease in law enforcement’s motivation to catch criminals or keep streets safe.

But others have pointed out that’s simply not the case, especially considering that few cities have moved to reduce police budgets or make significant changes to their law enforcement policies.

What effect is the pandemic having on crime?

