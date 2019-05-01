House Committee Opposes Senate-Passed Bill for N.H. Casinos

A House Committee has voted overwhelmingly to reject a Senate-backed plan to allow casino gambling in New Hampshire.

The House has always opposed what gambling backers like to call expanded gaming, and Tuesday's 17-2 vote by the Ways and Means Committee indicates that's not likely to change this year.

The bill, which would allow full-fledged casinos in New Hampshire, passed the state Senate by a 13-11 vote in March.

The proposal was projected to bring the state $60 million in licensing fees and more than $100 million in taxes a year.