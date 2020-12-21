Holiday Movies Bring Some Cheer As 2020 Winds Down

They come with ribbons, they come with tags, they come in packages, boxes and bags. On today’s show it's a seasonal special that's all about gifts. From the bizarre variety featured in the Neiman Marcus fantasy gift catalogue to our own selection of fantasy presents - and try and figure out just what they say about us.

Plus, Chanukah gifts, Native American potlatch traditions, and the pros and cons of so-called smart gifts.

It’s our little gift to all of you.