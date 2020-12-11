Holiday Gifting: Your Favorite Local Gifts & Small Businesses

Holiday shopping probably looks a little different this year, for shoppers and retailers. How are you supporting local businesses in your gifting this year? And what are your go-to local shopping spots? Sellers, makers, and small businesses, tell us how you've adapted to the pandemic, and what gifts are hits this year.
Air date: Monday, December 14, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Matt Ingersoll - Staff writer for the Hippo Press, which has a 2020 holiday shopping guide.
- Emily Russman - Assistant Manager for the Hannah Grimes Marketplace in Keene, which features products from over 250 local artisans.
- Alison Murphy - Owner of Concord Handmade, a pop-up shop that features local artists and makers. She is also the owner of Penumbra, which sells "plants we can't kill" among other local products. She is also part of the the Broaden Collective, which has the Shop Broad pop-up shop in Portsmouth, featuring wares by women-owned businesses.
- Jody Breneman - Co-owner of G. Willikers! Books & Toys in Portsmouth.