The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

Another month brought us another great set of shows, movies and music to discuss.

Lately, we watched “Promising Young Woman,” a dark comedy with thriller and romance elements thrown in for good measure. The plot follows a woman named Cassie, played by Carrie Mulligan, a woman on a revenge mission after the sexual assault of her best friend.

We also took in “Soul,” Disney-Pixar’s latest film. It’s an animated movie about a jazz musician’s trip to the afterlife and mission to reconnect his soul to his body.

Many 1Aers also found themselves binging Shonda Rhimes’ “Bridgerton,” which follows a large, race-blind cast’s lives in 19th-century England. The show was released at the end of 2020, but has kept viewers talking.

Yet Bridgerton has seen something of a reappraisal post-release. Since the show’s premiere, the response has transformed into something more considered. Some have begun to question the show’s approach to one nonconsensual sex scene, while most zeroed in on the show’s tricky handling of race. Bridgerton is almost — but not quite — an alternate historical universe, one where a colorblind view of society prevails. But it doesn’t always stick to this conceit, and that inconsistency has clearly complicated interpretations of the show.



