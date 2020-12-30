The Hit List: The Best Movies And TV Of 2020

It hasn’t been an easy year for the movie industry. Theaters are closed and work on film sets halted. Companies tried to figure out how best to release what new releases they had on streaming services. On this edition of The Hit List, we’re talking about the best movies from 2020.

But we still saw some quality movies in 2020. Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie “Tenet” saw a limited release in theaters. 1A covered Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in the Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” films series has drawn plaudits galore.

What’s next for the movie industry? How are studios, actors and crew members recovering from an unprecedented year?





2020’s Top Television And Movies, According To Our Guests

TV

Lovecraft Country

The Queen’s Gambit

The Mandelorian



I May Destroy You

Little Fires Everywhere

Schitt’s Creek

Movies



Minari

The 40-year-old Version

Miss Juneteenth

Movies

Nomadland

76 Days

Small Axe

