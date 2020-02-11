The Historical Role Of The New Hampshire Primary On The National Presidential Race

NHPR has spent a lot of time recently exploring the fight to keep New Hampshire's first in the nation primary status, but on primary day, we focus on the New Hampshire races that made a big impact on national politics throughout history, and hear from listeners about their favorite primary memories.
Original air date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Michael Birkner - Professor of history at Gettysburg College and former editor and editorial writer at the Concord Monitor, where he participated in presidential primary coverage between 1984 and 2004.
- David Moore - Senior fellow at the Carsey School of Public Policy at UNH, and the co-author of The First Primary: New Hampshire's Outsize Role in Presidential Nominations.
- Josh Rogers - NHPR's senior political reporter.