Helping Children Deal With Isolation And Uncertainty During Unrest And A Pandemic

Children are facing not only the stress of remote learning and social isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but also a week of social unrest across the country. In the midst of all this uncertainty and loss, how are they handling the turmoil? We'll discuss childrens' mental health, how we can address their concerns and what the long-term impacts might be.
Air date: Monday, June 1, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Jodie Lubarsky - Child, Adolescent and Family Services Director at Seacoast Mental Health Center and a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor.
- Brian Huckins - Director of Children and Youth Programs at NAMI New Hampshire.
- Dr. Steve Chapman - pediatrician at DHMC and president of the NH Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.