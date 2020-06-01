Related Program: 
The Exchange

Helping Children Deal With Isolation And Uncertainty During Unrest And A Pandemic

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Credit Pixabay

Children are facing not only the stress of remote learning and social isolation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but also a week of social unrest across the country. In the midst of all this uncertainty and loss, how are they handling the turmoil? We'll discuss childrens' mental health, how we can address their concerns and what the long-term impacts might be. 

Air date: Monday, June 1, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Children
mental health
Coronavirus Coverage - Parenting and Families