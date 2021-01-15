 Help Shape NHPR's Coverage Of The Inauguration | New Hampshire Public Radio

Help Shape NHPR's Coverage Of The Inauguration

By 1 hour ago

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the New Hampshire Democratic Convention
Credit ALLEGRA BOVERMAN / NHPR

After a fraught election season, Joe Biden is poised to be sworn in as the next president of the United States alongside Kamala Harris as vice president. As the country prepares for a new presidential administration to take over, we want to hear from you.

What are your biggest concerns as President-elect Joe Biden takes office, and what are your hopes?

Help shape NHPR’s Inauguration Day coverage by telling us what this moment means to you, and how you will be marking the day.

There are a few ways to be in touch.

  • Send us an email at voices@nhpr.org
  • Leave us a voicemail at (603) 513-7790
  • Stay in touch on social media by using the hashtag #NHPRinauguration
Tags: 
NHPR Surveys
Politics

Related Content

About 20,000 National Guard Members To Deploy For Inauguration, Officials Say

By Jan 13, 2021

Updated 3:15 p.m. ET

Local and federal security officials expect about 20,000 National Guard members to be involved in securing Washington, D.C., for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

"I think you can expect to see somewhere upwards of beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia," Washington Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday.