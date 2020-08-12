The Health and Science of School Reopening Decisions

Here in New Hampshire, most school districts have released their guidelines for this fall, which range from all remote instruction to a hybrid model to all in-person instruction. We discuss how these decisions are made, the science driving them, and protocols if infections occur.
Air date: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Paula MacKinnon - President of the New Hampshire School Nurses' Association.
- Ben Locwin - Epidemiology and public health consultant.
- Kimberly Saunders - Superintendent of Contoocook Valley School District.
- Michael Fournier - Superintendent of Bedford School District.