Have You Considered Re-Wilding Your Lawn?

Have you ever questioned why you spend so much time mowing, raking, maybe even watering your lawn? We consider how lawns have become an intrinsic part of the American dream, what “re-wilding” your lawn might do for pollinators and the planet, and what you might plant instead. Sam Evans-Brown of NHPR's Outside/In is guest host.

Airdate: Tuesday, August 11, 2020

GUESTS:

Henry Homeyer - UNH Master Gardener, and the author of 4 gardening books, including "The New Hampshire Gardener's Companion: An Insider's Guide to Gardening in the Granite State". He is a life-long organic gardener living in Cornish Flat, NH. Henry has been writing a weekly gardening column for a dozen newspapers around New England for more than 20 years.

- Research Ecologist with the Northern Research Station of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Thomas Rainer - landscape architect specializing in ecological horticulture at Phyto Studio. Author of Planting in a Post-Wild World.

- landscape architect specializing in ecological horticulture at Phyto Studio. Author of Planting in a Post-Wild World. Kate Wagner - creator of the viral blog McMansion Hell, which roasts the world’s ugliest houses. She is a guest contributor for Curbed, 99 Percent Invisible, and Atlas Obscura.

Kate Wagner says lawns are replacing natural signposts in her essay, The Case Against Lawns.

Susannah Lerman's study showed how lawn mowing frequency affects bee abundance and diversity in suburban yards: Want to Help Bees? Take a Break from Lawn Mowing.

Read Henry Homeyer's column from June in which he contends, if it’s green and he can mow it, it’s a lawn!

Thomas Rainer has suggestions for growing an earth-friendly garden that he says produces better results with less work.

Learn about the history of lawns in this New York Times video: