Hassan Bill Would Support Partnerships To Train People For Jobs

14 minutes ago
  U.S. Capitol
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has introduced her first bill in the new congressional session, an act that would provide grants to support partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development groups to train people for jobs.

The Gateway to Careers Act would support people who are unemployed or underemployed. It would also provide support for job-seekers also dealing with housing issues, mental and substance use disorder treatment, health insurance coverage, and other matters.

Hassan reintroduced the bill Tuesday, along with U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a fellow Democrat, and Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young of Indiana and Susan Collins of Maine.

Maggie Hassan

