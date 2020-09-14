Hampton Selectboard Member Faces Calls For Ouster Over Offensive Social Media Posts

A member of the Hampton selectboard is facing calls for her resignation over racist and transphobic social media posts.

The posts by Regina Barnes, vice chair of Hampton's selectboard, attacked Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and television personality Caitlyn Jenner, and also included a message against the wearing of face masks.

"If you can pretend Bruce Jenner is a woman & Kamala Harris is black, then you can definitely pretend I'm wearing a mask," reads a recent post on Barnes' campaign Facebook page. Barnes was a Republican candidate for state Senate, but lost last week’s primary election.

In an interview, Barnes said she's not racist and her posts are not meant to be taken seriously. She said she has no plans to resign.

Jennifer Glynn, one of the residents demanding Barnes step down, said Barnes has a history of hateful social media messages.

“There’s no room, especially in small-town politics, for someone who is not going to be willing to represent all of the people in the town,” Glynn said. “If you’re not willing to acknowledge the existence of trans lives or Black lives or give those value, then you don’t deserve to be in office.”

Hampton selectboard chair Jim Waddell said the town respects people of all backgrounds. But he said public officials should be careful about their posts and must accept the consequences of their social media messages.

Waddell said the board does not have the power to remove Barnes but that board members will make a statement on the matter at Monday’s board meeting.