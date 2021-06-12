 Hampton Beach Cancels Fireworks After Piping Plover Sighting | New Hampshire Public Radio

Hampton Beach Cancels Fireworks After Piping Plover Sighting

By 4 hours ago
  • Piping plover nesting sign at Hampton Beach State Park.
    Piping plovers are listed as endangered. One of the 2021 nesting areas is closer to the main strip of Hampton Beach, N.H.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The sighting of endangered Piping plovers nesting at Hampton Beach has prompted officials to cancel the first two fireworks shows of the summer season.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Hampton Beach Village District Commissioner Chuck Rage says there are two pairs of plovers nested where fireworks are set off.

Rage says that they expect the first pair to abandon their nest in the next two weeks and expects shows to resume starting June 30.

According to Rage, if the first pair leaves, fireworks can be set off in a new location on the beach across from the Boardwalk Inn and Cafe, where the second pair would not be disturbed.

