GOP Lawmakers Reject Proposal To Ban Guns, Alcohol In N.H. House Chamber

A legislative rules committee has voted down proposals to ban guns and alcohol in the House chamber.

The GOP-led committee also rejected a push by Democrats to waive deadlines to add a discriminatory speech provision under legislative ethics guidelines.

Rep. Renny Cushing, the House Democratic leader, argued the matter was urgent given a recent anti-Semitic social media post by Laconia Rep. Dawn Johnson.

“I could not believe that that type of hate speech, directed at a vulnerable population, would be engaged in by a member of the Legislature,” Cushing said.

Johnson has since removed and apologized for the post, which featured an anti-Semitic image from a neo-Nazi website.

The rules committee also rejected an effort by some Republican lawmakers to introduce a resolution objecting to Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive order requiring health care providers to report every COVID-19 vaccine to a state registry.