Global Voices, Musical Choices: New Changes to NHPR Program Schedule

Latino USA Program Also Makes

NHPR Debut

NHPR’s new programming lineup reflects changes in listener habits and priorities brought on by living in a world of pandemic. The schedule combines more options for timely news on weekday evenings, more weekend music options and a new program for NHPR focusing on Latino issues.

From time to time, NHPR makes adjustments to its schedule to better reflect current programming and better serve listener needs. Our latest round of schedule changes mainly affect weekday evenings, but the ending of two longtime public radio staple programs brought in an opportunity for new programming. Weekdays, listeners can now access an extra 30 minutes of the daily flagship NPR news program, All Things Considered, access two airings of the business and economics program Marketplace, and get a global perspective on the day’s news via the public radio newsmagazine program, The World.

The new schedule goes into effect beginning Monday, August 17. Listeners can see the schedule anytime at nhpr.org/schedule.

NEW CHANGES AND TIME SLOTS

WEEKDAYS MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY:

4 – 6:30 p.m. - All Things Considered will be extended by a half hour, running until 6:30 p.m. [NOTE: This will include an additional NHPR news update at 6:04 p.m.]

6:30 – 7 p.m. – Marketplace moves from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

7 – 8 p.m. – The World will now air in this timeslot, marking its return to the NHPR airwaves. The World is a U.S. radio news magazine program, with an emphasis on international news and global journalism. As COVID-19 continues to impact humanity on a global scale, NHPR listeners can hear the latest happening around the pandemic and other important issues by catching up on global news in the early evening.

8 – 8:30 p.m. – The Daily moves to this new time slot. Each weekday on NHPR, the radio edition of the popular podcast from The New York Times brings deep analysis of compelling stories in the news.

8:30 to 9 p.m. – Listeners can catch a repeat airing of Marketplace during this later evening time slot.

9 to 10 p.m. – NHPR airs its daily call-in talk show, The Exchange, for a repeat airing at 9 p.m. Listeners can tune in for distinct New Hampshire conversations featuring newsmakers and thought leaders from across the state.

10 to 11 p.m. – 1A - The best of 1A airs during this time, discussing the most important issues of our time and exploring issues such as policy, politics, technology and what connects us in a changing America.

11 p.m. – Midnight – As It Happens – From the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and our partners at PRX, As It Happens brings the stories behind the stories each day, featuring in-depth conversations with newsmakers and up close and personal accounts. After, just after As It Happens, NHPR airs the BBC World Service for further international perspective, from midnight to 5 a.m.

FRIDAY EVENINGS:

9 to 10 p.m. Fresh Air – A Friday evening edition of the popular daily interview and features program, with host Terry Gross.

10 to midnight – American Routes – Produced in New Orleans and distributed by PRX, this weekly two-hour program presents a broad range of American music, documentary features and artist interviews. Blues and jazz, gospel and soul, country to Cajun – tune in Friday evenings for an exploration of the community origins of music, musicians and cultures (the “roots”) and the many directions they take over time.

SATURDAYS:

7 – 8 a.m. – Latino USA is a new program coming to the NHPR airwaves. Earlier this year, WBUR announced it would end production of Only A Game, the long-running sports program that aired for 27 years on public radio, most of those years with longtime host Bill Littlefield until he retired in 2018. The final episode will air in September. In anticipation of the program ending, NHPR will now bring a new program onto the schedule: Latino USA. Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S., and the Latino population in New Hampshire is growing. To better serve this audience, Latino USA is a national weekly news and cultural affairs program shedding light on the issues affecting this diverse community. The program – a Peabody Award winner – is distributed nationwide through PRX. [NOTE – TUNE IN FOR MORE SPANISH-SPEAKING NEWS ON NHPR HERE, WITH OUR WEEKDAY SPANISH NEWSCAST].

6 to 8 p.m. – World Café. Earlier this spring, Minnesota Public Radio announced it would cease production of Live From Here, another long time public radio staple. NHPR will continue to present music-related programming on Saturday evenings, bringing World Café back to the NHPR airwaves. The nation’s most listened-to public radio music program, World Café presents a mix of artist interviews with in-studio performances, shining a light on both established and emerging artists across multiple genres of music. Make World Café your new Saturday night soundtrack. World Café is produced by WXPN in Philadelphia and distributed through our partners at NPR.

To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here.

For details on all of NHPR’s on-air programs, click here.

###

About NHPR

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of more than 157,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org, following our social media sites or listening to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Exchange, The Folk Show, Outside/In, Bear Brook, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. www.nhpr.org