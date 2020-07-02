 Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused of Grooming Girls for Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested in N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Ghislaine Maxwell, Accused of Grooming Girls for Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested in N.H.

By 37 minutes ago

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, in a photo included in the indictment
Credit Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire Thursday morning.

In 2019, Epstein was found dead in a jail cell while awaiting charges he sexually abused underage girls.

According to the FBI, Maxwell was taken into custody without incident.

Maxwell is facing six charges stemming from her alleged involvement in helping to procure underage girls for Epstein.

According to the indictment, “the victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein.” (Read the full indictment below.)

It isn’t clear how long Maxwell has resided in New Hampshire, or what her connections may be to the small town of Bradford. The socialite has has kept a low profile since the arrest and suicide of Epstein in August 2019.

Bradford, New Hampshire, is a small town near Lake Sunapee
Credit Google Maps

Federal prosecutors accuse Maxwell of working closely with Epstein in the mid 1990s to befriend young women. After drawing victims in, prosecutors allege Maxwell and Epstein both engaged in sexual abuse.

These assaults allegedly took place inside Epstein’s Upper East Side residence, an estate in Florida, and a ranch in New Mexico.

Along with the sexual assault charges, Maxwell is also facing perjury accusations. Prosecutors say she lied under oath during a 2016 deposition about her involvement in procuring victims for Epstein.

(This story will be updated as more information becomes available.)

Read the full indictment below. Note: This document contains details of sexual assault and abuse of minors:

Tags: 
jeffrey epstein
ghislaine maxwell
Sexual Abuse
Bradford
FBI

