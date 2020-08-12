 Georgia Might Elect A Supporter Of QAnon Conspiracy Theory To Congress | New Hampshire Public Radio
Georgia Might Elect A Supporter Of QAnon Conspiracy Theory To Congress

Georgia is poised to become the first state to elect a supporter of the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory to Congress. The conspiracy's rapid spread and entry into politics are raising alarms.